Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $14,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHO. Raymond James lowered their price target on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

MHO stock opened at $106.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $176.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.94.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

