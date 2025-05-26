Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,106 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 263,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $101.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average of $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.