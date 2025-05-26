Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $13,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $947,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,935,000 after buying an additional 381,546 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $2,809,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,876,000 after buying an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $3,735,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,940,396.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,184.60. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAZ. UBS Group raised their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE:LAZ opened at $42.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $669.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 69.69%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

