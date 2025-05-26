Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 25,270 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 828.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $67.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

