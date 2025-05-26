Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,373 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 78.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 60.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,111,000 after purchasing an additional 652,836 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $214.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.61 and a 12-month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.