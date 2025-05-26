Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 58,673 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PBH opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $90.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

