Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 556,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NUMV opened at $34.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

