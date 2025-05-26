NVIDIA (NVDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $43.09 billion for the quarter. NVIDIA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 48.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $238,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $241,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 133.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

