Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.44. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

