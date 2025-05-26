Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $3,366,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 48,906 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,093,000 after purchasing an additional 737,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Omnicell by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $28.23 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $269.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicell from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

