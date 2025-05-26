OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

OMS Energy Technologies Stock Down 2.8%

OMSE opened at $8.71 on Friday.

OMS Energy Technologies Company Profile

We are a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems, or SWS, and oil country tubular goods, or OCTG products used in the oil and gas industry. These products are primarily used for both onshore and offshore oil exploration and production, or E&P activities in the Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) Regions.

