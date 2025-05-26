OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,332,998.25. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,835,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,863,000 after buying an additional 1,352,604 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of OneMain by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,238,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,729,000 after acquiring an additional 211,745 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,437,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OneMain by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,736,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 256,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.95%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

