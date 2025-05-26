OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 1,699.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 844,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.81% of OneSpaWorld worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,789,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,255,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after buying an additional 845,117 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after buying an additional 461,902 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 877.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 452,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 406,298 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $274,557.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,686.80. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 1.0%

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

