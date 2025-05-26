Ooma (OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter.

Ooma Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE:OOMA opened at $12.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ooma has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $357.14 million, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

