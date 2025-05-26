ORANGE (OTCMKTS:ORANY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ORANGE (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
ORANGE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORANY opened at $15.11 on Friday. ORANGE has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.18.
About ORANGE
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ORANGE
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- About the Markup Calculator
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for ORANGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORANGE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.