Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
ORKA stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. Oruka Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.
Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
