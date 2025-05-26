Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,572,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,750 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 545,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 176,664 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORKA stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. Oruka Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.