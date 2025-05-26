Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Stock Position Raised by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTVE. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 10,155.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,590.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

PTVE opened at $18.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

