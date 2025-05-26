Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Position Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

