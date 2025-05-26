Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $56.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.51 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5109 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

