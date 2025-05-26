PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,215.03. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,587.50. The trade was a 3.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,002,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,740 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,748,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 127,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 869,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 542,585 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN opened at $15.08 on Monday. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

