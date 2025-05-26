PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $127.75 and last traded at $129.34, with a volume of 8116528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6%
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2,792.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 238.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,486,000 after purchasing an additional 758,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.