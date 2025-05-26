Photronics (PLAB) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.500 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Photronics Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Photronics has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,360. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,339.68. The trade was a 16.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,548 shares of company stock worth $1,093,093. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 50,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

