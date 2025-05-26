Piper Sandler Cuts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $215.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.69.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $210.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.13. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

