Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,100 Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Pipe news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,548. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $393.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Northwest Pipe Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

