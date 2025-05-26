Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $70,000 Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centerspace by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

CSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

