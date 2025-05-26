Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $258,739.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,825.32. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,186.09. The trade was a 26.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,614 shares of company stock worth $603,790 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

