Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:NECB opened at $22.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $320.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

