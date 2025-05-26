Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 78,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,398 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,611.94. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

NFBK opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

