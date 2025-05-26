Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $59,000 Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 213,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,811. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Stock Performance

IBCP opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.12%.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.