Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Powell Max Price Performance

PMAX stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Powell Max has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Get Powell Max alerts:

Powell Max Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.