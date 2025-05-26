Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) Upgraded to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Powell Max Price Performance
PMAX stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Powell Max has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.
Powell Max Company Profile
