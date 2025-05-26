Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prairie Operating from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Prairie Operating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROP opened at $3.92 on Friday. Prairie Operating has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $171.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter worth about $3,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prairie Operating by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

