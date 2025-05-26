PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on PROG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $28.29 on Monday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $684.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.23 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. PROG’s payout ratio is 10.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,378.23. This represents a 2.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Garner purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,031.21. This represents a 2.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $553,892. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

