Promising 5G Stocks To Watch Now – May 23rd

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Onsemi, Cadence Design Systems, and Monolithic Power Systems are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, produce or deploy fifth-generation mobile network technology, including telecom carriers, network equipment suppliers and semiconductor manufacturers. Their performance is tied to the global rollout of faster, lower-latency wireless services. Investors often buy 5G stocks to gain exposure to expected growth in areas like Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles and smart cities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. 21,036,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,232,570. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.36. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average is $156.54. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.84. 4,834,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,252,356. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $250.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Onsemi stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,275. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $13.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $658.80. 149,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,816. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

