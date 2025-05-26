Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now – May 23rd

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Bitfarms are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves blockchain technology or digital assets—for example, cryptocurrency miners, exchanges, wallet providers or firms holding large amounts of Bitcoin and other coins on their balance sheet. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the performance and adoption of cryptocurrencies without having to purchase the tokens themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.09. 14,367,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,403,698. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

NASDAQ:GLXY traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,095. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 2.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.96. 10,975,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,978,138. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $346.19 million, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

NASDAQ BITF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,548,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,617,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $563.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.69. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

