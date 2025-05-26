Promising Penny Stocks To Watch Now – May 24th

Imunon, Navitas Semiconductor, BigBear.ai, Venus Acquisition, MicroAlgo, Powell Max, and TeraWulf are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at low prices per share—typically under $5—and are often quoted on over‐the‐counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they tend to have limited trading volume and market capitalization, they can be highly volatile and carry elevated risks for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Imunon (IMNN)

Imunon, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNN traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 399,618,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. Imunon has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of NVTS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 77,674,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $845.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.24.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. 92,418,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,166,447. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.32.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of Venus Acquisition stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 117,525,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Venus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

NASDAQ:MLGO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 116,873,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,747. MicroAlgo has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $509.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Powell Max (PMAX)

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

PMAX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 365,678,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,881. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Powell Max has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,857,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,485,423. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

