Promising Utility Stocks To Research – May 24th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, AutoZone, CRH, Advance Auto Parts, and Eaton are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, water, natural gas or sewage treatment. Because demand for these services remains relatively constant regardless of economic conditions, utility stocks tend to exhibit lower volatility and offer steady dividend payouts. As a result, they are often favored by income-oriented investors seeking predictable cash flow. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.34. 84,419,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,370,835. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.69.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.94. 3,165,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,837. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $401.58 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $519.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.27.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 80,479,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,506,754. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

NYSE:AZO traded down $29.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,829.63. 151,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,584. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,687.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,446.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.10. 5,235,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Shares of AAP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,526,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,752. The company has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.32.

