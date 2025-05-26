ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 10,024 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 396.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 153,576 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Select Medical by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:SEM opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 714,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861,288. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,636.78. The trade was a 47.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEM

Select Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.