ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 103,543 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,543 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Plug Power by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Plug Power by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul B. Middleton purchased 350,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,908,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,806.08. This trade represents a 22.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $841.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The business had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

