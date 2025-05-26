ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 10,649 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Sonos by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ SONO opened at $9.69 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

Sonos announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 62,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $523,800.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,118,088 shares in the company, valued at $101,549,577.44. This represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Sonos

Sonos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.