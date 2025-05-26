ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 13,505 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:VYX opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VYX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Insider Activity

In other NCR Voyix news, Director Laura Sen purchased 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $248,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,321.12. The trade was a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

