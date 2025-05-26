ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $215.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.80. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $192.94 and a 52-week high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

