ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 21,633 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 446,864 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 36,840 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after buying an additional 6,371,647 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHR opened at $10.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 3.13. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,010.96. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $764,024.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,131,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,712,111.10. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,844 shares of company stock worth $6,583,103 over the last three months. 7.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

