ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,849 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,527,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $9,671,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $44.33 on Monday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,272. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

