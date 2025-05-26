ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 496 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,878,285 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,849,809,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,391,257 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,132,231,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,635 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,560,000 after acquiring an additional 147,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after acquiring an additional 401,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.55.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,195,654.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,008 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,269.60. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.50. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

