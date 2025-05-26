ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 5,747.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,027 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth $57,772,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,435,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,187,000 after purchasing an additional 843,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens raised shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of ALKT opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 0.56. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

