ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE LZB opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

