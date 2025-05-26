ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $104.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day moving average is $121.51.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

