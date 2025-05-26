ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,051 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 73.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 709,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 301,627 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,305 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Stock Down 0.5%
NVAX stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $23.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on NVAX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Read Our Latest Report on NVAX
Novavax Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Novavax
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.