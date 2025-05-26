ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,825 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,792,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,848,000 after buying an additional 152,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,748,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 531,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,107,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,676,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $19.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.13. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VECO. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

