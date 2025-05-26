ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,470 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCY. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.2%

MCY opened at $59.79 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.71. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

About Mercury General

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.